Nominations invited for Nari Shakti award

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) has invited nominations for Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2021. The National Award is given annually to individuals, groups, institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women empowerment, especially for vulnerable and marginalised women.

Nearly 15 Nari Shakti Puraskars will be given away on International Women's Day observed on March 8, 2021. Details of eligibility criteria and guidelines are available on www.narishaktipuraskar.wcd.gov.in portal. Nominations must be submitted online on the portal for consideration. The last date for submission of applications or nominations is January 31.