Notorious rowdy-sheeter externed for one year

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued externment orders against notorious rowdy-sheeter Mohammed Asad, a Biryani Shah Tekri, Kalapathar resident.

The order was issued by Police Commissioner CV Anand after reviewing his extensive criminal track record.

Asad, considered a menace in Kalapathar and adjoining areas, has a documented history of 11 cases registered against him at Kalapathar police station. His crimes range from assault, attempt to murder, rioting, extortion, and illegal possession of arms to intimidation of locals. Police say his notoriety lies not just in the offenses but also in the terror he instilled in the community, making residents too fearful to file complaints or testify.

“Asad has repeatedly disturbed peace and tranquility in his locality, posing a continuing threat to law and order. The externment is necessary for restoring public confidence,” the Commissioner’s office stated in its note. The order prevents him from entering the limits of the Hyderabad Commissionerate for one year.