Live
- Fresh Row In Bihar As BJP Alleges PM Modi’s Mother Abused At Tejashwi Yadav Rally
- Vashishta High School students celebrate Bathukamma
- PM Modi To Address Nation At 5 PM Today, Ahead Of GST Rate Cuts
- Paramita School celebrates Bathukamma
- HYDRAA undertakes demolition on encroached government land in Hyderabad
- SVS institutions hold diploma graduation day
- India is producing more energy than ever before: Hardeep Puri
- Real estate trader brutally murdered
- Only 4-5 per cent of sexual crime suspects formally arrested each year in South Korea: Data
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for Indiramma houses in Tribal hamlet
Notorious rowdy-sheeter externed for one year
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued externment orders against notorious rowdy-sheeter Mohammed Asad, a Biryani Shah Tekri,...
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner has issued externment orders against notorious rowdy-sheeter Mohammed Asad, a Biryani Shah Tekri, Kalapathar resident.
The order was issued by Police Commissioner CV Anand after reviewing his extensive criminal track record.
Asad, considered a menace in Kalapathar and adjoining areas, has a documented history of 11 cases registered against him at Kalapathar police station. His crimes range from assault, attempt to murder, rioting, extortion, and illegal possession of arms to intimidation of locals. Police say his notoriety lies not just in the offenses but also in the terror he instilled in the community, making residents too fearful to file complaints or testify.
“Asad has repeatedly disturbed peace and tranquility in his locality, posing a continuing threat to law and order. The externment is necessary for restoring public confidence,” the Commissioner’s office stated in its note. The order prevents him from entering the limits of the Hyderabad Commissionerate for one year.