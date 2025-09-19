Live
- Cyclist Injured in Hyderabad: Community Calls for Safer Roads
- Malpua – A sweet delight of tradition and flavor
- Nutty, spicy, and creamy: Red pecan pesto chicken recipe
- Shaan on music’s longevity: Smartphones have shortened public memory
- OpenAI Tests New Safeguard to Prevent AI from Lying and Scheming
- Dy CM Pawan Kalyan outlines action plan for plastic-free AP
- Prakhar Jain appointed as AP Information and Public Relations Commissioner
- Harshdeep Kaur drops soulful folk love song ‘Chann Diggeya Ve’
- Much leaner, much stronger
- Tanushree Dutta opens up on rejecting Bigg Boss offer, calls show ‘Invasive’
NSN Karate League 2025 Poster Unveiled Ahead of National Championship in Hyderabad
Highlights
The NSN Karate League 2025 – Season 1, a prestigious national-level tournament, will be held on November 1–2 at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor...
The NSN Karate League 2025 – Season 1, a prestigious national-level tournament, will be held on November 1–2 at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.
The event poster was unveiled by NSN Brand Ambassador K. Siddu Reddy, Actor and Visionary Advisor Indrasena, Indian National Karate Team Coach Keerthan, and organizers Masters P Nani, Sripal Reddy, and Naresh. Approved by the Karate India Organization (KIO) and supported by Telangana State Karate-Do Association, the league offers athletes opportunities to progress to international platforms. Registrations are open at [email protected] or 7702777331.
Next Story