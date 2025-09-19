NSN Karate League 2025 Poster Unveiled Ahead of National Championship in Hyderabad

The NSN Karate League 2025 – Season 1, a prestigious national-level tournament, will be held on November 1–2 at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

The event poster was unveiled by NSN Brand Ambassador K. Siddu Reddy, Actor and Visionary Advisor Indrasena, Indian National Karate Team Coach Keerthan, and organizers Masters P Nani, Sripal Reddy, and Naresh. Approved by the Karate India Organization (KIO) and supported by Telangana State Karate-Do Association, the league offers athletes opportunities to progress to international platforms. Registrations are open at [email protected] or 7702777331.