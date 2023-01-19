NTR remembered on 27th death anniversary

Rangareddy: On the occasion of NT Rama Rao's death anniversary, TDP leader Bakkani Narasimhulu paid tributes to NTR's portrait in Shadnagar on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bakkani Narasimhulu said that NTR helped the people as a chief minister by implementing welfare schemes. He has given political life to many leaders across the state.

He proved that a common man can reach great heights and achieve success. Born in a farmer's family, NTR brought laurels to the Telugus. He was the uncrowned king in the film industry, and matchless political leader. His journey with a slogan- pride of Telugus was unforgettable.

NTR came to power within 9 months of founding the party. NTR has shown the power was not for enjoyment but to serve the people. The power which was limited to only a few sections of the society was brought to the reach of downtrodden. NTR laid foundations for the welfare schemes, he recalled.

Former MPP Challa Venkateswar Reddy, Anjaiah, Karlakota Ramesh and others were present.