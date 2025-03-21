Officials told to make adequate arrangements at SSC exam centres

Rangareddy: Since the SSC examinations are set to begin from Friday, officials in Ranga Reddy district are on their toes to ensure necessary arrangements at the centres across the district for smooth conduct. Following instructions from higher ups, they are busy in putting the arrangements in place.

A total of 51,766 students are appearing for the exam; 249 centres have been established. To ensure timely attendance of students at the centres, the district administration asked the TSRTC to arrange special buses on different routes to help students reach the centres on time.

District Collector C Narayan Reddy in a teleconference with district officials instructed them to roll out all necessary arrangements at the centres to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.

Reddy asked officials to ensure that students should not face any difficulty at the centres. He urged officials from the Health department to deploy ANMs at each centre to attend any medical emergency during the exam hours. Water and power supply should be sufficient at each centre to avoid any inconvenience to students.