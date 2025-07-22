Old City Bonalu wraps up on a high note with grand spectacle

Hyderabad: A month-long period of traditional AshadaMasam celebrations and worship of Goddess Mahankali culminated in the Old City on Monday, as the annual Bonalu festival concluded with a colourful procession. Amidst lively ‘teen maar’ band music and energetic dances by folk artists, the procession was followed by the immersion of ghatams on the banks of River Musi at Nayapul.

The state festival concluded with the famous ‘Rangam’ predictions and a grand procession, the ‘Sri Mahankali Jatara’. The annual procession was led by the Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee and the Sri Akkanna Madanna Temple Committee, with the Ghatam deity carried atop a decorated elephant named Lakshmi, brought from Karnataka. This marked their 77th annual procession.

Thousands of devotees lined the procession route, eager to witness the glittering and colourful convoy of ghatams and the captivating performances by folk artists, which served as a central attraction. People welcomed the procession from numerous stages erected along the route, offering flowers as it passed.

The mesmerising dances by potharajus and other folk artists enthralled the devotees. Spectators sat on both sides of the roads, witnessing the vibrant procession as it started from Hari Bowli, passed through Maisamma Mahankali temple in Bela, Nehru Statue, Lal Darwaza cross roads, Shalibanda, then through Charminar, Pathergatti, and Madina, before peacefully culminating at the Matha temple at Delhi Darwaza near the Musi river in Nayapul.

The day’s celebrations began with pooja in the early hours, with several hundreds of devotees participating in rituals at various temples across the city. Around 11 AM, the PothurajuSwagatham ceremony was organised. Pothuraju was seen moving around the areas surrounding the temple, bestowing blessings, believed to safeguard devotees from evil spirits.

Rangam by Anuradha

Expressing happiness with the poojas performed by the devotees, oracle Anuradha delivered her predictions. Standing on a specially prepared mud pot and invoking the presiding deity during the ‘Rangam’ at Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Mandiram, Anuradha, in a trance, conveyed her contentment with the poojas performed during the Bonalu festival. “It is my responsibility to take care of you all who have performed poojas. I will save you all from all evils,” she declared.

“Just offer ‘Saka of neem leaves’ and consume jaggery and chickpeas for five weeks, and also offer gandham during SravanaMasam. Also have Ganda Deepam in your homes. I will ensure your safety by standing in front of your doors.”

The Oracle urged parents to ensure their children do not succumb to bad habits. She observed that she was seeing the entire world, noting, “People are consuming liquor, not seeing parents as parents and they will have to face fate. But I will save them if they offer Ganda Deepam in their homes for five weeks and she will ensure all their diseases go.”

A total of 25 ghatams from major temples were included in the procession, among them Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple, MateshwariMutyalamma Temple Bela, Bangaru Maisamma Temple Haribowli, Mahakaleshwar Temple Mir Alam Mandi, Kota Maisamma Temple Alijah Kotla, Bangaru Maisamma Temple Magar Ki Bowli, and Nalla Pochamma Temple Murad Mahal.

Declared as a state festival after the formation of Telangana state in 2014, Bonalu is now celebrated on a large scale with pomp and gaiety. The festival, which began on 26 June from Golconda Fort, concluded with the Bonalu in Old City on Monday.

The city police implemented tight security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the two-day grand festivities. CCTV cameras were installed at the temple and surrounding areas. Approximately 2,000 police personnel were deployed, including units from the RAF (Rapid Action Force), Traffic police, Law and Order police, bomb squads, SHE teams, and Crime teams.