Omicron spread: Health department to take special care of pregnant women

Hyderabad: At a time when Covid cases are increasing once again across the State, the Health department is to pay special attention to pregnant women. The health officials have decided to conduct RT-PCR tests before doctors perform delivery. If it turns out positive, they will take special care of mother and infant's health.

According to the health officials, in Hyderabad every month 5,000 deliveries take place, with the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, affecting children as well as adults.

According official data, more than 4,000 cases have been reported in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits in a span of five days. The department believes that pregnant women are at high-risk of getting infected as they have less immunity, compared to others. If the unborn baby is infected the virus may increase the levels of danger to its life.

According to officials, 15 pregnant women have been admitted to the State-run Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for Covid. They are being monitored by doctors. The department has decided to conduct and make RT-PCR tests mandatory for the pregnant women and directed doctors to conduct the test 48 hours before the delivery. Moreover, the ASHA workers and other department staff area registering all pregnant women at the ground level; they are conducting awareness programmes at the Urban Primary Health Care Centres (UPHCs).

The Hyderabad District Medical Health Officer said the department is paying special attention to maternal and infant healthcare.

Precautions to be taken

n Urging pregnant women to be more vigilant in view of Omicron that has spread in the community, doctors recommend to pregnant women to take precautions like staying in separate room at home, cutting down travel and not meeting people. They also asked them to keep separately each item regularly used by pregnant women.

n Doctors said if a separate washroom is not available, the toilet should be cleaned with sodium hypochlorite daily. They also advised to consult a doctor online and holding of Covid test before the due date. During pregnancy if someone has cough, cold, fever or sore throat medications should be taken depending on the symptoms.

n Doctors said a large number of people with Covid infection are in home quarantine and recovering from the virus. They recommend hospitalization if fever persists for six days, or difficulties in breathing or lack of oxygen arise.