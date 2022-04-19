Online loan harassment: Student ends life failing to repay Rs12k

Hyderabad: The harassment by online loan app has come to fore once again. A student on Tuesday committed suicide after his friends began messaging and calling him over the due that he needed to pay for the loan he has taken. Depressed by the move he had taken of taking loan from the app, the boy hanged himself to death in his room. The incident took place in Jiyaguda on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Rajkumar. It is believed that Rajkumar had taken loan of Rs 12k from an online app. Rajkumar had given his friends'

numbers as reference. It is reported that Rajkumar had already paid Rs 4k. The loan app holders are believed to have sent messages of Rajkumar's due to his friends. The friends then began calling Rajkumar regarding the due that he failed to pay and several calls they are receiving from the online loan app people. Unable to bear the humiliation, Rajkumar decided to take an extreme step. Police rushed to the spot and shifted Rajkumar's body to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and police are investigating in every angle. They are likely to approach the online loan app holders and quiz them as well.