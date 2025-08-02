Operation Muskaan rescues 7,678 children in Telangana

Hyderabad: “Operation Muskaan XI,” a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs, was conducted across Telangana from July 1st to 31st, with the Women Safety Wing acting as the nodal agency for the state. During the operation, a total of 7,678 children were rescued.

According to police, a total of 121 Sub-Divisional Police Teams, comprising 786 police personnel, were deployed in convergence with the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Labour, Health, CWCs (Child Welfare Committees), DCPUs (District Child Protection Units), and various NGOs.

A state-level convergence meeting was held on June 27, 2025, followed by training on SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) and legal provisions, including the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, the Child Labour Act, and the Bonded Labour Act. Vulnerable areas such as railway/bus stations, religious sites, brick kilns, mechanic shops, construction sites, and tea stalls were mapped and combed.

In the operation, a total of 7,678 children were rescued, including 7,149 boys and 529 girls. As many as 3,787 children were from other states or countries, including Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and four from Nepal.

The rescued children were categorised as follows: Child Labour-6,718, Street Children-357, Begging-42, Bonded Labour-2, and from other employments-559.

Furthermore, 1,713 cases were registered, and 1,718 accused were arrested, leading to the rescue of 1,745 children in these cases. Officials stated that Operation Muskaan XI reinforced Telangana Police’s commitment to eradicating child trafficking and bonded labour.