Oppn trembling over KCR's national politics debut plan

Hyderabad: Government Whip Balka Suman on Sunday stated that the opposition parties were shaking with the announcement that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to go for national politics.

Addressing a press conference here with MLCs T Bhanu Prasad and D Vithal, Suman lashed out at the BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy. Suman said that the caste-based leader like Revanth and religious mad man Sanjay had no right to speak against CM KCR. BJP and Congress are the parties which have betrayed the country. KCR is not an outdated medicine... he is a life-giving sanjeevani," said Suman in response to criticism of the opposition.

The TRS leader said that the Congress leaders won't fight even after an ED notice was served on the party president Sonia Gandhi. The Congress party is in the ICU and is on its 'final Journey and the TRS is on Jaitreyatra'. The BJP was continuing Tughlaq rule in Delhi and having Tughlaq arguments in 'Gully', he said. The BJP and Congress leaders should resist their comments against the chief minister or else the TRS leaders would teach them a lesson, he warned.

The TRS leader asked the BJP leaders to ensure the promises made in the Ap Reorganisation Act are fulfilled before the party's national executive meeting is held in the city on July 2.

"The two national party leaders in the state are talking irresponsibly. No matter how many dogs bark we will move forward in the path we have chosen," said Suman. He also said that the TRS would put the policies of BJP and Congress before the people of the country. The party would bring BJP failures to the forefront in the country.

MLC Bhanu Prasad said that Congress was not in a position to play the role of opposition and the party fears of BJP. There was no questioning voice from the opposition parties and dictatorship was continuing in the country. KCR is coming forward for the future of the country and is preparing a new agenda for the benefit of the country," said Bhanu Prasad.