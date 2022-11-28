Organ transplantation block in Gandhi hospital soon: Harish

Hyderabad: Stating that over 3,000 persons were waiting for organ transplantation, Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday said the government would start an organ transplantation block in Gandhi Hospital. He urged people to come forward for organ donation.

Speaking at the National Organ Donation Day programme organised at Gandhi Hospital, Rao said cooperation of doctors was needed to make organ donation a success. He said so far 3,180 people have applied for organ transplantation. In the past only those who had money could afford organ transplantation, but now, with the special initiative of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, it has become available to the poor as well, he said.

Stating that the government is extending financial support of Rs 10 lakh through Arogyasri for organ transplantation, he assured to set up an organ transplant block at the hospital soon. The government has sanctioned Rs 35 crore for this. He said the government would stand by the families of organ donors.

He stated that the government is exploring the possibility of providing free admissions to children of deceased in government residential schools and also accord priority in allotting double bedroom houses. He suggested the use of helicopters for transporting organs of brain dead. "Special attention has been paid to areas where road accidents are more frequent".

At the event, the Minister felicitated relatives of brain dead victims who had consented to donate organs.

The minister said government hospitals compete with private hospitals in conducting organ transplantations. "Doctors from general medicine and neurology in district hospitals have to work together so that trauma patients, who are not responding to ICU care, are declared brain dead. The tertiary hospitals in Hyderabad and hospitals in districts must coordinate to ensure there is a constant flow of donor organs, Rao said.

The Minister said people are suffering due to blood pressure and diabetes owing to lack of physical activity. "The government was unable to take up renovation of Osmania Hospital because of a case in the High Court". He hoped doctors in Osmania could also conduct organ transplantation with existing infrastructure.