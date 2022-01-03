Osmania University Vice-Chancellor's Research Award to be presented today

Hyderabad: The Osmania University, with a purpose to encourage the university faculty to excel in research & development, has decided to institute the "Vice-Chancellor's Research Award". The annual award carries a citation, a certificate and a cash prize for the teacher awardee.

The eligibility criteria has been fixed for regular teachers who excel in research with respect to parameters such as scholarly publications and research projects that were executed under three categories:

category - I: Faculties of Arts, Social Science, Commerce, Management, Law, Education, Oriental Languages. category - II: Faculties of Science, category - III: Faculties of Engineering, Informatics, technology and Pharmacy.

An expert committee with the deans of the concerned faculty scrutinised the applications on the basis of papers published, research papers presented in national and international conferences and research projects executed by them. As many as 30 applications were scrutinised by the special deans committee through a series of meetings based on parameters such as impact factor, scopus index, UGC care II, ABDC journal, Thomson Reuters, IEEE. In addition, on the advice of the Vice-Chancellor, a young faculty member from UGC FRP was considered for the award". Additionally, appreciation certificates for the faculty members who have completed research projects, consultancy works and those who obtained patents will also be distributed during the ceremony on January 3 at Tagore Auditorium, OU.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi will be the chief guest, Prof R Limbadri, chairman, Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE), and Dr K Thangaraj, Director, Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad, will be the guest of honour. All the administrative teachers, directors, head of departments, chairpersons and faculty members have been invited.