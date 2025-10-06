OU Biomedical Engg students shine at hackathon

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Department of Biomedical Engineering submitted two promising entries, both of which successfully cleared the initial screening and advanced to the final round held on October 4, 2025.

The entries were cleared at the Soham Academy’s “Hack-A-Board Hackathon.” It was organised for innovative student-led projects from across disciplines. Led by the expert mentorship of D.K.E.Ch. Vidyasagar, the participating teams demonstrated exceptional creativity and technical acumen, earning accolades at the national-level competition.

The team comprising K. Harika and M. Venkata Jaideep Datta clinched the First Prize, receiving a Rs 10,000 cash award for their project titled Integrated Assistive Technology System for Paralysis Patients.

Their solution impressed the jury with its comprehensive approach to enhancing mobility and independence for individuals affected by paralysis, integrating sensor-based feedback and user-friendly controls to support daily activities.

Meanwhile, the team of G. Rajashree Padmavathi and Ch. Harsha Vardhan was honoured with the Best Presentation Award, along with a Rs 2,500 cash prize. Their project, Redex – Wearable Hand Exoskeleton for Rehabilitation, stood out for its sleek design and effective rehabilitation support, aimed at assisting patients in regaining hand function through controlled, wearable technology.

Both teams showcased the department’s commitment to socially impactful engineering and interdisciplinary innovation. Their achievements reflect the growing emphasis on biomedical solutions tailored to real-world challenges and the role of academic mentorship in nurturing student excellence.

The Department of Biomedical Engineering congratulates the winners for their outstanding performance and thanks Soham Academy for providing a platform that celebrates technological ingenuity and healthcare advancement.