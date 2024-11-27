Live
OU reassures students of Hindi Mahavidyalaya
In view of concerns raised by students of Hindi Mahavidyalaya Degree College, Vidyanagar, recently losing its affiliation with Osmania University, authorities of OU on Tuesday assured students that there is no cause for worry.
Professor G Naresh Reddy, registrar, OU, emphasised that the university is committed to safeguarding the academic interests of the current batch of students. Special examinations will be conducted exclusively for these students to ensure the continuity of their academic journey. Additionally, if required, a separate notification will be issued for students who have failed, providing them with another opportunity.
Professor Reddy clarified that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that the students currently enrolled at Hindi Mahavidyalaya face no disruptions in their education. The university has already communicated these assurances to the college authorities that Hindi instruction will continue to be offered at the college.