Padma Shri awardee kinnera Mogilaiah meets Rachakonda PC after land dispute incident

Hyderabad: Padma Shri recipient and renowned kinnera artist Darshanam Mogilaiah met Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu to express his gratitude after police intervened in a land dispute incident.

According to officials, Mogilaiah was granted 600 yards of land in Bhag Hayatnagar survey number 159, Ranga Reddy district, by the Telangana government. Mogilaiah built a free-cast wall around the flat, and on October 11, unknown persons had demolished it towards the north side. Mogilaiah lodged a complaint at Hayatnagar police station, and the officials responded immediately by registering a case and starting an investigation.

During the meeting, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner assured that he will take full responsibility for the conservation of that land and will investigate the case further, promising to arrest the unknown criminals and take appropriate legal action.