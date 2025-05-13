Pageant: Traffic restrictions for Heritage Walk at Charminar

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police issued traffic restrictions in connection with 72nd Miss World 2025 Heritage Walk at Charminar and a welcome dinner at Chowmahalla Palace on Tuesday. The roads leading from Madina - Charminar, Charminar - Shalibanda, Shalibanda (Rajesh Medical Hall) to Volga Junction and Volga Junction to Moosabowli via Khilwat Road will be restricted for all types of vehicular movement from 2 pm to 11 pm on Tuesday.

According to the police, the traffic will be diverted at the junctions including Marina junction – the traffic coming from Nayapool towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina junction towards City College.

The traffic coming from Nagulchintha / Shalibanda areas towards Charminar will be diverted at Himmatpura Junction, towards Hari Bowli and Volga Junction to Fateh Darwaza Road.

At Volga junction – the traffic coming from Himmatpura will not be allowed towards Chawmohalla Palace and it will be diverted towards Volga Junction, Fateh Darwaza and traffic coming from Fateh Darwaza will be diverted towards Himmitpura Vice Versa.

The traffic coming from Puranapool (Good will café) will not be allowed towards Charminar, Chowmahalla Palace and it will be diverted at Moosabowli towards City College and Fateh Darwaza via doodbowli.

At Chowk Maidan Kaman – the traffic coming from Chowk Maidan towards Charminar will be diverted at Chowk Maidan towards Kotla Aliza or Moghalpura side.

The traffic coming from Etebar Chowk area towards Gulzar House will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

The traffic coming from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitti-ke-Sher Junction towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High court road.

The traffic coming from APAT side towards Charminar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote towards (Old CP Office Lane) and Mirlam Mandi Market (on need basis).

The police said that the restrictions apply to the RTC buses also. City Buses coming towards Charminar will be terminated at Afzalgunj. City buses coming from Falaknuma towards Charminar will be diverted at Shamsheergunj towards Tadban. RTC buses going to districts via Nayapool, Madina from MGBS, Imlibun will proceed via - Chaderghat Rotary- Nalgonda X – Chanchalguda – Saidabad - IS Sadan – DMRL – Midhani – MBNR Fly over – Bandlaguda – towards Aramghar.

The police requested the commuters to make note of the above diversions and take alternative routes to reach their destinations and cooperate with the Hyderabad traffic police.

Commuters are requested to follow traffic updates on the social media platform @ facebook.com/HYDTP and @ HYDTP (X handle). In case of any emergency in travel, kindly call Hyderabad traffic police helpline 9010203626 for travel assistance.