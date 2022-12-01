Parents flag concern over kids' safety in schools as sexual abuse cases rise

Hyderabad: With the rising number of sexual abuse cases being reported in schools, parents are voicing concern over lack of security facilities, especially in government schools. In this regard, parents and a few child activists opine that more preventive measures need to be taken. Each school should have a counsellor.

According to parents, every school, be it government or private, should have internal committees for dealing with complaints regarding harassment. Schools must also ensure that periodic training is organised for sensitising the students on child safety and protection.

But in city schools there are no such committees function, especially in government institutions where there is lack of proper security, including watchman, CCTV coverage. Many schools do not have proper washrooms.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president, Telangana Parents' Association for Child rights and Safety said, "It is very disappointing to hear that minor sexual abuse cases have increased in the city. This is a failure of the police and the Education department. Whenever any such case is reported the school management and the department become alert. It is only for a few days; then again it is back to square one."

He said the association for the past many years has been voluntarily organising varied campaigns to create awareness on sexual abuse. If the Education department becomes our partner then we can take this campaign on a larger scale across Telangana. Additionally, the institution must also ensure that periodic training is organised for sensitising the staff on child safety and protection.

R Venkat, a parent, said, government schools should have proper safety facilities, especially washrooms which are priority. Also, there should be an internal committee in schools for dealing with various issues on school premises. Counseling should be made mandatory in all schools, as students face a lot of peer pressure in their formative years. In Hyderabad there are very few schools which have counselors, but they do not function properly."