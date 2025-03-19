Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion

The police are taking strong action against social media influencers promoting betting apps for money. Notices have been issued to 11 influencers, including Pareshan Boys Imran and Harsha Sai, who have reportedly fled to Dubai to avoid arrest. The police have launched a search for them.

Additionally, the Punjagutta police have issued notices to six more influencers, including actress Shyamala, Ritu Chaudhary, and others, asking them to appear for questioning on March 20. The police are gathering evidence from those promoting these betting apps, particularly focusing on celebrities and influencers.

On March 18, Tasty Teja and Vishnupriya were called in for questioning. While Vishnupriya refused, Tasty Teja cooperated. The case has now been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for further investigation, as the police continue to intensify their efforts.