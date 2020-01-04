Pavani Reddy gets garbage cleared, wins praise

Kapra: Corporator of A S Raonagar Pavani Reddy inspected the open nala in Shivasainagar of Jammiguda area following complaints by residents that it has been blocked due to piled up garbage. She supervised garbage clearance by the GHMC sanitation staff, thus making the people happy.

They said they were lucky to have a corporator like her.The corporator informed the locals to take initiative in solving minor problems and advised them not to dump garbage in nalas, but to hand it over to the sanitation staff at their respective houses.

She said if anyone threw filth in the open areas, like nalas, it should be brought to her notice. Leaders of TRS Mahipal Reddy, Singam Raju, NageshwarReddy, Lakshminarayana, Surendra Chary, Anjayya accompanied Pavani Reddy.

The corporator later stated that Bharatnagar was suitable for holding Rangoli competitions in Jammiguda after inspecting the area. She announced that the competitions would be held on January 5 at 9 am. Reddy was accompanied by the party leaders Shobarani, Satyamma, Pushpa,Dasarath, Arvind.