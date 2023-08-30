People throng Hyderabad Mint to purchase NTR coins

Hyderabad: Fans of former Chief Minister and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) thronged the Government Mint Compound in Saifabad on Tuesday to purchase the Rs 100 coin. Hundreds were standing in long queues to acquire the coin.

The release of the 100-rupee silver coin sparked a remarkable wave of interest among people. The sale commenced at 10 am at Saifabad. The response was extraordinary. Early on Tuesday enthusiastic people had formed lines at the designated centres, and were eager to procure the coin. Availability of both offline and online purchasing options has led to a surge in sales.

There were celebrations among people, especially Telugus who were eager to pocket the coin. It was observed that several people lined up in a queue to have the coin of their favorite leader and actor. Over 12,000 NTR commemorative coins were minted in the first installment; however, the demand for the coin is high to mark the NTR’s centenary celebrations.

On Monday President Draupadi Murmu released the commemorative coin in the presence of Nandamuri family members. The Centre has printed the special Rs 100 coin with NTR’s face.

The coin is being minted at the Mint in Hyderabad. According to Mint officials, a mixture of four metals has been used in the making of the coin—50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% zinc. Although the price of this coin is Rs 100, the actual price is Rs 4,050-4,850 with gift boxes.