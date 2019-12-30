Permanent fix to drain issue sought in Old Alwal

Old Alwal: Overflowing drainage has become one of the common issues in Old Alwal. The residents of Thirumala Enclave in Old-Alwal are facing hardships due to this issue. Vinay, a pedestrian, said, "The officials visited the spot a week ago and the issue has again taken place.

The drainage water remains stagnant which is causing an unpleasant smell in the area. It has become difficult for pedestrians to walk as the manhole is located at the side of the road. It also poses danger to people walking on the road."