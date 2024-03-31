Live
Phone tapping: Two cops suspended
State Government has suspended two Additional SP ranks officials for allegedly being involved in an illegal phone tapping case on Saturday.
Hyderabad: State Government has suspended two Additional SP ranks officials for allegedly being involved in an illegal phone tapping case on Saturday. Additional DCP Thirupathanna and Additional Superintendent of Police N Bhujanga Rao, who were arrested recently, were suspended from services.
The two police officials had earlier worked as Additional Superintendents of Police in the Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and Intelligence Department, respectively. They were accused of colluding with suspended DSP of the SIB, D Praneeth Rao, who was earlier arrested by Hyderabad police for allegedly erasing the intelligence information from various electronic gadgets as well as for alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime.
“During the questioning, the two police officials e confessed about their involvement in the reported crimes including conspiracy to monitor private persons illegally by developing their profiles abusing their official positions; to cause disappearance of evidence by destroying the public property to conceal their involvement in collusion with the already arrested D Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, DSP (under suspension) and some other persons”, police officials said .