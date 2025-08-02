PJTAU gears up for 55th convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTAU) is preparing to celebrate its 55th Convocation on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the academic journeys of hundreds of agricultural graduates.

In a media briefing on Friday, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Aldas Janaiah announced that the ceremony will be presided over by the Chancellor and Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Verma. Dr. Mangilal Jat, Director General of ICAR and Secretary of DARE, will attend as the Chief Guest and deliver the convocation address.

During this convocation, a total of 830 degrees will be awarded for the academic year 2021–22. This includes 690 undergraduate degrees, 154 postgraduate degrees, and Ph.D. degrees, along with 30 Gold Medals to recognise academic excellence.

Prof. Janaiah mentioned that the university's first convocation took place in 1966, attended by then Agriculture Minister C. Subramaniam. Since then, notable figures, including Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Manmohan Singh, as well as leading scientists, have participated in past convocations, further enhancing the legacy of PJTAU.

He noted that upon taking charge, four convocations were pending, and with this ceremony, the first is now being fulfilled. Plans are in place to conduct the 56th and 57th convocations together in November, for which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be invited, alongside a proposed grand Kisan Mela. The final pending convocation is scheduled for March–April 2026.