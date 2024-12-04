PM Modi gives top priority to Divyang welfare: BJP

Hyderabad: Former MLC N Ramachander Rao said that since 2014 the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been celebrating the World Day of Persons with Disabilities. Addressing a joint media conference on Tuesday, he said, "We are implementing significant programmes for the Day of Persons with Disabilities. Disabled individuals are excelling in all sectors and competing on par with the general population," he added.

“Further, recently, they participated in the Paralympics, showcasing their abilities. They are also achieving success in the fields of education and business. Under Modi’s leadership, justice is being served for the disabled across the country,” he said.

BJP State general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy said in the past, individuals with disabilities were often referred to in a negative light. “For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has referred to disabled individuals as ‘Divyangs’, emphasising that with the right support, they can achieve remarkable things. Special toilets for the disabled have been established in railways. PM Modi has initiated amendments to various rules to facilitate quicker access to disability certificates. Additionally, Modi has increased the reservation for disabled individuals. The Modi government has also organised the Paralympics to promote and uplift disabled individuals, and we are committed to assisting them in every possible way,” he reiterated.