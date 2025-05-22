PM Modi to virtually inaugurate 3 railway stns across State

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate three railway stations across Telangana that include Begumpet, Karimnagar and Warangal railway stations on Thursday.

As part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 40 railway stations were identified to be developed. Begumpet, the first all-women-operated railway station in the South Central Railway (SCR), besides Karimnagar and Warangal stations, has been redeveloped at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore each with modern passenger amenities and reflecting the local culture and heritage.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Indian Railways has planned a major transformation of the station. Key features of the redevelopment include segregating arrival and departure passenger flows wherever possible, enhancing road connectivity with the city to ensure quick and easy access to the station, and providing ample parking facilities both within the station premises and in basement areas. The plan also aims to create an efficient multimodal interface and allow flexibility for integrating future transport infrastructure, said a senior SCR official.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy will be present at Begumpet railway station, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home Affair will be at Karimnagar railway station and MP Eatala Rajender will be at Warangal railway station.