PM Modi’s rule inspires global trust, says Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy Sunday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance has earned the trust and faith of the entire world, highlighting an eleven-year tenure free of corruption.

Speaking in the meeting of the office bearers of the party at the BJP headquarters on Sunday, Reddy vehemently criticised the Congress and BRS as corrupt and family-centric parties, urging BJP cadres to disseminate details of Modi’s transformative rule to every household.

Reddy underscored the Modi government’s “zero tolerance” approach to corruption, contrasting it sharply with what he described as the “scam-ridden” UPA regime. He emphasised the need to communicate the achievements of Modi’s eleven years in power to the public, particularly in rural areas.

The Minister lauded the current administration’s efforts in strengthening states financially, noting an increase in central fund allocation from 32 per cent during Congress rule to the current 42 per cent. He pointed to the implementation of a “corruption-free and efficient” Goods and Services Tax (GST) system. Reddy also highlighted a significant improvement in national security, claiming that while terrorist attacks, including those in Hyderabad, were commonplace during the Congress era, not a single major attack has occurred in the last 11 years. He specifically mentioned the destruction of the Pakistan-ISI network under Modi’s leadership and recalled the loss of 42,000 lives – civilians and soldiers – in terror attacks during Congress’ tenure.

Reddy provided examples of the Modi government’s decisive action against terrorism, citing the “strong message” sent to militants following attacks and successful operations like the surgical strikes in Pathankot and air strikes, alongside a third operation dubbed “Sindoor”.

He also proudly spoke of the simultaneous modernisation of 1,300 railway stations across the country, including 40 in Telangana, a feat he attributed to the BJP and NDA. He also noted the end of power shortages that plagued industries under previous governments.

Turning to social and economic reforms, Reddy highlighted the end of fertiliser shortages, with subsidies maintained without price increases. He credited Modi with the development of significant religious sites like the Kashi Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal temples. He lambasted the Congress’ legacy on issues like Article 370, linking it to the nation’s vulnerability to terrorism. The Minister also proudly listed initiatives such as providing 5 kg of rice to the poor, gas cylinders, housing, and water, as well as the Ayushman Bharat scheme extending healthcare to those over 70.

Reddy called on the people of Telangana to protect the state from these “family and corrupt parties,” asserting that the BJP was the only party genuinely committed to the state’s development. He expressed confidence that the party could secure power in the upcoming assembly elections, urging them to abandon passive attitudes and work diligently. He dismissed the ongoing political and family dramas in Telangana, urging citizens not to be drawn into them, and instead to expose the corruption and irregularities of the BRS and Congress. He concluded by reiterating the call for unity under “one flag and one agenda” inspired by the Prime Minister, and urged active participation in upcoming events like Environment Day on June 5 and Yoga Day on June 21, along with good governance programmes from June 8 to 18.