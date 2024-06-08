Police impose traffic curbs for fish medicine distribution

The city police have issued a traffic advisory in connection with distribution of ‘fish prasadam’ at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally. The traffic restrictions will be placed from June 8 till 6 am on June 9.



According to the police, moderate traffic congestion is expected on roads around Exhibition Grounds. The diversions will be enforced in the surroundings of Nampally and adjoining junctions on need basis.

People coming in four-wheelers from Nampally for fish prasadam will park their vehicles at Gruha Kalpa, Gagan Vihar and Chandra Vihar. They should proceed on foot towards Exhibition Grounds Gate no 2.

People coming in buses / vans from MJ Market will alight at Gandhi Bhavan bus stop. Those coming in buses/vans from Nampally will alight at Gruha Kalpa bus stop and proceed to Gate no 2. All VIP car passholders coming from MJ Market will proceed towards Ajanta Gate, Gandhi Bhavan and take left turn towards Gate no 1 and CWC Gate towards VIP entry gate. The VIP car passholders coming from Nampally will take u-turn at Gandhi Bhavan and take left turn towards Gate no 1 and CWC Gate towards VIP entry gate. Their vehicles will be parked at the VIP parking area. After taking prasadam, the VIP cars will exit from VIP Gate, CWC Gate, Adab Hotel and take a left turn and proceed towards Nampally.

People coming on two-wheelers from MJ Market will park their vehicles at the Manoranjan Complex parking area. The two-wheelers coming from Nampally will park their vehicles left side of road earmarked for two-wheelers between Gruha Kalpa and the BJP office.

Auto alighting has been arranged for people coming for fish medicine in front of Shezan Hotel, Bhavani Wines/Juvenile Court and Excise office. On the left side of the road parking areas for autos have been allotted.

The government vehicles, buses/vans will be parked at MAM Girls Junior College, Nampally. Vehicles coming from the MJ Market side will be diverted towards Abids, GPO Nampally. Traffic coming from the MJ Bridge and Begum Bazar Chatri and proceeding towards Nampally will be Diverted at Alaska towards Darussalam, Ek Minar.

Water tankers of HMWSSB and vehicles of the Fisheries department bringing fish to Exhibition Grounds will be allowed from Gate no 3. The vehicles of voluntary organisations carrying food material with valid passes will be allowed from Gate no. 3. The police have requested the citizens to note the traffic diversions and take alternate routes to reach their destinations. In case of any emergency they can call 9010203626 (traffic helpline) for any travel assistance.