Police Intensify Investigation in Kidney Racket Case The investigation into the kidney racket case continues to gather momentum, with the police actively searching for the doctors who performed the illegal surgeries. The owner of Alakananda Hospital, Sumanth, has been taken into custody for questioning regarding his role in the scandal.

A special committee of medical experts has been formed to probe the matter further. The committee is tasked with gathering details about the kidney donors and recipients involved in the case. Initial findings have revealed that Poornima, a woman from Chennai, acted as a middleperson in facilitating these illegal transplants.

A report on the incident has been submitted to the Health Secretary by the special investigation team, highlighting the seriousness of the violations. Authorities are now focusing on tracing the network of individuals involved and ensuring strict action against those responsible.

The case has raised concerns about the loopholes in the healthcare system and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.