Police issue strict guidelines for New Year party organisers

Hyderabad: TheHyderabad Police has issued strict guidelines for 3-star and above hotels, pubs, clubs, bars, and restaurants planning New Year’s eve celebrations on the night of December 31.

Establishments conducting ticketed events beyond midnight up to 1 am must seek prior police permission at least 15 days in advance. Organisers have been directed to install CCTV cameras at entry, exit, and parking areas, deploy adequate security and traffic management staff, and strictly adhere to decency norms during performances.

Outdoor sound systems must stop by 10 pm, while indoor events are permitted only up to 1 am within prescribed noise limits. The police have prohibited firearms, fireworks, drugs, and entry of minors into pubs and bars, and warned against overcrowding beyond approved capacity.

Liquor service must strictly follow excise timings, and management has been made responsible for arranging safe transport for intoxicated customers. Hotels and pubs have also been instructed to display advisories on drunken driving, legal alcohol limits, penalties, and road safety. Any violation of the guidelines will invite strict legal action, police officials warned.