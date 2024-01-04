Police organise ‘Cyber Jagrookta Diwas’

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police want the public to maintain cyber hygiene while using social networking sites to prevent them from becoming victims of Cybercrime. On the occasion of ‘Cyber JagarooktaDiwas’ on the first Wednesday of every month and a proactive effort to educate and empower the community against the rising threats of cybercrime, the police conducted a comprehensive cybercrimes awareness session at FIITJEE College, Saifabad.

The initiative is aimed at equipping students with essential knowledge and skills to navigate the digital landscape securely. It was well-received by attendees. There were awareness sessions on social networking security, electronic payments security, identification of investment scams and law enforcement perspectives. The sessions were held by T Vinay Kumar, SI, Cybercrimes.

The session highlighted essential risks and issues involved in social networking sites along with demonstration of best practices and cyber hygiene to be developed by the end-users of these social networking sites, to prevent them from being a victim of cybercrime, including secure password management, recognising phishing attempts and safeguarding personal information online.

Participants were educated on various aspects of electronic payment security.Types of frauds and their prevention were discussed in interactive webinar sessions. The topics were based on real life incidents of cybercrime, including phishing, vishing, juice jacking, skimming, UPI frauds, unauthorised remote accesses. Awareness was imparted to users on how they can protect themselves from frauds while fully utilising the benefits of electronic payments. The sessions provided attendees with insights into common types of investment frauds circulating online, task-based work including ponzi schemes, pump-and-dump schemes and crypto currency scams. Participants learned how to recognise redflags and avoid falling victim to these deceptive practices. Representatives from Cyber Crime Police Station of Hyderabad City Police shared insights into current cyber threats and the role of law enforcement in combating online criminal activities and ways to report cyber crime through national helpline number 1930 and Cybercrime.gov.in. Attendees had the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session with police officers.

The Hyderabad City Police emphasised the importance of community collaboration in combating cyber threats and remains committed to fostering a safer community through proactive education and engagement initiatives. Future sessions and workshops are planned to continue addressing emerging challenges in the realm of cybercrime.