  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Police raids godown, seizes firecrackers worth Rs 15L

Police raids godown, seizes firecrackers worth Rs 15L
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central zone team, apprehended a person involved in the illegal sale of firecrackers. Police...

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central zone team, apprehended a person involved in the illegal sale of firecrackers. Police seized 25 different types of firecrackers worth Rs 15 lakh. The Task Force team raised a godown situated at Feelkhana and found a huge quantity of fire crackers, including bombs, sprinklers, and other items illegally stored in two godowns, which are located in residential areas. The police arrested Shyam Yadav Kheriyawale (49), the owner of a shop who kept the fireworks in godowns in violation of safety norms for illegal gain.

According to police, in view of upcoming Dussehra and Diwali festivals, owing to the huge demand of firecrackers, Shyam stored a huge quantity of explosive firecrackers, including bombs, sprinklers, and other items, illegally in a residential area without any valid license from the concerned authorities. Reportedly, he did this knowing that storing fire crackers in residential areas without any precautionary measures may cause severe damage to the human lives or to the property of the residents if any untoward incident occurs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick