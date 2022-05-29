Police raids pub, detains 18 for holding party beyond time

Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday night raided Tequila Pub at Ramgopalpet and arrested 18 people who were found partying late at the premises.

Amongst those held were 8 dancing girls, 8 customers, DJ operator, and Organiser.

Police have seized the sound system and also seized the pub. Acting on a tip-off about a party being organised violating the stipulated timings at the pub, the police conducted the raid.

According to the sources, the organisers of the pub are running beyond the stipulated timings at the pub.

A case is registered at the Ramgopalpet.