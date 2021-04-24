Poll code pushes GHMC virtual Council meet to May

Adarsh Nagar: With the election code in force, the first GHMC Council meeting after the latest elections, has been postponed from April to May. The meeting will be held virtually though.

With Municipal Corporations of Warangal and Khammam and five other municipalities going for elections on April 30, the election code came into effect forcing the GHMC to postpone its earlier planned meeting in the last week of April.

The meeting is likely to be held in May since the election code will be effective till May 3. According to official sources, the Corporation is figuring out the ways and means to conduct the meeting in virtual form. But now after the poll code came into effect, the meeting is likely to be conducted on May 6.

Meanwhile, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi is considering the views and opinions of the Corporators in this endeavour. It may be mentioned here that in view of the spike in the Covid-19 cases across the city, the civic body decided to conduct the meeting in a virtual form.

"As it would be risky to hold a meeting of 150 corporators, sitting in close proximity in an enclosed space, besides several other officials and other dignitaries, the decision was made for a virtual meeting," said an official.

The authorities are of the view that conducting the meeting in a virtual form is the safest measure, especially after several cases are being reported in the GHMC head office.