Polls, a fight between Delhi rulers & T people: KTR

Kamareddy: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said the ensuing elections were a fight between the Delhi rulers and people of Telangana.

Addressing a meeting of the party leaders here, he said the Congress leaders were bringing DK Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi to fight Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao; the BJP was bringing PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and over 15 CM of different states.

“That is why I say this is a fight between Delhi rulers and people of Telangana,” commented Rao. Rahul says the fight in Telangana is between rulers and the common man, but the election is between Delhi rulers and Telangana people. In this fight people of Telangana will only win again,” he asserted, referring to Rahul as a reader and not a leader.

Rao said agitations and struggles were not new to people. “Telangana people fought with Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and are now fighting Modi,” he observed. ‘Rahul is a leader who did not participate in a single people's movement, nor did he agitate for a cause or go to jail while fighting in interest of people. “Four crore people of Telangana will hit back at the Delhi rulers in the election,” he said.

Rao asked people to recollect Congress days when farmers were deprived of many benefits, apart from power and water problems, inadequate supply of seeds and fertilizers, and many more. He said the public representatives feared venturing into villages in summer during the Congress rule as people protested on roads with empty pots, demanding drinking water.

‘The Congress is a party which has given Rs 200 as pension for six decades; now it is promising to give Rs 4,000. People are not ready to trust the Congress leaders and their false promises’, he said. KTR claimed Revanth Reddy had a history of going to people with his rifle during the Telangana movement; he does not have the stature to challenge KCR. He said the CM would file his nomination in Kamareddy on November 9 and address a public meeting.

“People believe fate of Kamareddy will change after KCR gets elected,” said KTR. He added that Congress leader Shabbir Ali who had lost to Gampa Govardhan in earlier elections does not want to contest against KCR and is considering other places. The BRS leader appealed to people to not waste vote on leaders who will lose elections.

KTR slammed the Kamareddy BJP candidate who said KCR would take away lands from people if elected. “KCR is a leader who fought and achieved Telangana statehood and served as CM for two terms. If he comes here, he will amplify development in the region,” he said.