Ponguleti & Jupalli to join Congress on July 2: Sources

Hyderabad: Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former minister Jupalli Krishna Rao are likely to join the Congress soon, said sources. The duo will join the party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in the public meeting to be held in Khammam on July 2 These two leaders will meet Rahul on June 25.



It seems that the plan has been finalized to this extent. Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy will visit Ponguleti's residence on Wednesday and invite him into the party. Later, he is also likely to meet Jupalli.

It is reported that earlier BJP leaders Eatala Rajender and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy held discussions with Ponguleti and Jupalli, but there was no result. It is known that they have come to the opinion that it is better to join the Congress in the current situation.

In addition to this, the leaders think that the leaders who joined the BJP from the state did not get priority, so they finally decided to join the Congress. Along with these two, two MLCs, some former MLAs and three ZP chairmen are also likely to join Congress.