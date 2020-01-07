Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Poster released on literacy drive

Poster released on literacy drive
Highlights

MLA KP Vivekananda released the poster about the complete literacy movement ‘Teach Quthbullapur’, here on Tuesday.

Quthbullapur: MLA KP Vivekananda released the poster about the complete literacy movement 'Teach Quthbullapur', here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA urged the volunteers to make the constituency at the top in the literacy movement.

He hailed social activist Madhu Babu, Narayana Rao for taking up the movement. Parents Association president N Prasad, CTI Rohit, D Shanmukh, Sandeep and others were present.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
We aren8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT

We aren't looking for war with USA: Iran Ambassador to India

Iran supreme leader says
Iran supreme leader says 'slap in face' delivered to US
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
High court gives nod for local bodies polls in Andhra Pradesh
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme Court
Centre to Supreme Court: Transfer all PILs on CAA to Supreme
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed
Ukraine plane crashes near Tehran, all 170 on board killed


Top