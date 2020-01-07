Poster released on literacy drive
Highlights
MLA KP Vivekananda released the poster about the complete literacy movement ‘Teach Quthbullapur’, here on Tuesday.
Quthbullapur: MLA KP Vivekananda released the poster about the complete literacy movement 'Teach Quthbullapur', here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA urged the volunteers to make the constituency at the top in the literacy movement.
He hailed social activist Madhu Babu, Narayana Rao for taking up the movement. Parents Association president N Prasad, CTI Rohit, D Shanmukh, Sandeep and others were present.
8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT