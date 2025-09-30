PRCI Hyd’bad chapter wins several awards at Goa conclave

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Council of India (PRCI), a pan-India communication exchange forum with chapters across the country and internationally held its 19th Global Conclave at Hotel Fern Kadamba, Panjim, Goa recently.

The 2-day Conclave saw a host of discussions on the theme “Power of PR- Emerging waves of Communication” followed by Fire Side Chats on various dimensions related to public relations in the present times.

The PRCI, Hyderabad Chapter received the coveted “Best Administration & Governance Award” at the National Level, signifying remarkable achievement of the Executive Committee which has Shakeel Ahmed as Chairman, G Aneeja as Vice Chairperson, Philip Joshua as Secretary, Jacob Ross as Joint Secretary and Noel Robinson Michael as Treasurer.

Prakash Jain was the recipient of the National level award as “Most Valuable Leader Award” while the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (A Joint initiative of DSCI, NASSCOM & Govt. of Telangana) was honoured with the Chanakya Award for its Cyber Security Awareness initiatives. Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman PRCI Hyderabad received the prestigious “G.P. Jaikumar Memorial Award for Integral Public Relations” presented by Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa.