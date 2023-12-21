President inaugurates replica of historic flag post at Rashtrapati Nilayam

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday inaugurated a replica of the historic flag post at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad here.

She also inaugurated other tourist attractions at the official retreat where she is currently staying on a southern sojourn.

The President inaugurated a 120-feet flag post, a replica of the historic flag post, by hoisting the national flag.

The original flag post was erected here in 1867 and following the integration of Hyderabad state into the Indian Union in 1948, the tricolor was hoisted here for the first time.

Prince Azam Jah, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Hyderabad Army, had formally brought down the Asaf Jahi flag from the flag post and handed over Hyderabad State to first Chief Minister M. K. Vellodi.

Bolarum Residency, as Rashtrapathi Nilayam was earlier called, was constructed in 1860 as the country house of the British Resident at Secunderabad.

Mir Osman Ali Khan, then raj pramukh of Hyderabad, had officially handed over Rashrapati Nilayam to the Government of India on August 14, 1955. It became the third official residence of the President after Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and Rashtrapati Nivas in Shimla.

Later, due to the dilapidated condition of the flag post and it being a probable threat to the main building, it was dismantled.

The replica, like the original flag post, has wooden platforms at the height of 15th and 30th meters.

The replica flag post features hinges and, like before, is erected with steel wire stay supports. There are 14 supports, of which 10 foundations have been reused and four are newly made in the form of stone.

Flag hoisting on this flag post may be done both manually and remotely using a motorised mechanism with steel wire and pulley.

There is also a provision to illuminate the flag post at night. At the four corners of the flag post area, 250-watt LED focus lights have been mounted on four-meter high posts, which will illuminate the flag at night.

For easy general maintenance, a mobile man trolley system has been installed in the flag post with steel wire and pulleys as per the flag hoisting system.

The President also inaugurated a replica of the historic flag post, maze garden and children’s park. She also unveiled restored step wells, traditional irrigation system and Shiva and Nandi sculptures on the rock water cascade. New enclaves were also opened in the knowledge gallery.

Spread over 90 acres, Rashtrapati Nilayam comprises a sprawling landscaped garden, seasonal flowering plants, potted plants, natural cascading waterfalls and seven different types of nutrition gardens. The building has 20 rooms which include a dining hall and a movie theatre.

First President Rajendra Prasad had stayed here in 1955 and since then every President visited Hyderabad for southern sojourn at least one week every year.

In March this year, Rashtrapati Nilayam was thrown open to the public. However, it will remain shut for the public in December in view of the President’s annual sojourn.

