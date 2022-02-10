President Ram Nath Kovind to participate in Ramanuja fete on Sunday

Hyderabad: In view of the proposed visit of President of India Ram Nath Kovind to Muchintal to participate in the consecration and inauguration of the golden idol of Sri Ramanujacharya on Sunday, the State Government has directed officials to make all necessary arrangements, including roads and buildings, police, power department, medical and health department, to make necessary arrangements.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with the heads of the various departments at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday. He asked the officials to take up the repair of roads, barricade of the route through which the President's convoy would move, and ensure that all protocols were strictly adhered to.

He said the President's visit to Hyderabad should be seen as an opportunity to further enhance the prestige of the Telangana Government and the recognition of Hyderabad worldwide. The officials have been directed to work in coordination to avoid any shortcomings.