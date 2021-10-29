Private hospital mooted at Wakf Board building

Hyderabad: The seven-storeyed structure (with two floors in basement) the 'Garden View Wakf Mall' beside the Haj House, in Nampally, whose completion remained pending for a decade, will see the light of the day in the coming months. The Telangana State Wakf Board is more likely to give the building to a private hospital.



An administrative meeting of the board on Thursday discussed that the seven-storey building would be given to a private hospital. "In the board meeting, which is scheduled next month, members will decide, and an agenda will be set. It is more likely the building would be given to a private hospital," said Mohammed Saleem, chairman.

He said that the board has received a proposal for a private hospital in an under-construction building adjacent to the Haj House. A lengthy discussion took place in the meeting which decided to set an agenda with the board members. "Development of Wakf properties in the State would bring revenue, which generates income that can be used for minority development," Saleem added.

It may be mentioned here that the major Wakf project remained in limbo for a decade, since the then Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation in 2009. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes with the entire two basements inundated.