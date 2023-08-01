Promising future for once-forgotten communities: Shadnagar MLA

RANGAREDDY: Shadnagar MLA,Anjaiah Yadav said that villages that were once neglected and deserted are now witnessing a remarkable resurgence, thanks to the Telangana government’s unwavering commitment to rural development. As part of the ‘Village Path’ programme, he embarked on a tour of the Kothur mandal on Monday, where he visited Penjarla, Kodicharla, SB Palli, Siddapur, YM Thanda, and Inmulnarva villages. Expressing delight over witnessing the positive changes firsthand, he highlighted the tremendous impact of the government’s development initiatives on once-neglected villages.

“The villages which had been neglected during the previous governments are now flourishing with the development programmes of the Telangana government,” stated MLA Anjaiah Yadav. The transformative journey undertaken by these villages serves as a testament to the sarkar’s special attention and dedication towards empowering rural areas and creating a conducive environment for sustainable growth.

He said that the State government has been actively implementing a range of development projects, striving to make villages the epitome of progress across the State. “Every village is running on the path of development with the Telangana government’s initiatives,” emphasised MLA Anjaiah Yadav. The government’s efforts have not only breathed new life into these once-forgotten communities but have also paved the way for a promising future for the villagers.

He further reassured that the government is committed to taking the development of villages to unprecedented heights. Special care and attention will be given to ensure that the needs and aspirations of rural communities are fulfilled.