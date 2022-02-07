Public allowed to take part in Yagnas in person

Hyderabad: People who wanted to take part in the ongoing Yagnas at Sri Ramanagari of the Jeeyar Ashram can do so by following certain Veidic procedures today.

Addressing devotees who intended to take part in person in Havana can do so by registering their names and village at Pushpa Mandapa located at the North-Eastern part of the Yagnas Vatika. The names of the persons registered for the same will be registered in a computer and the volunteers would provide them with the essentials needed to perform the Havana.

However, people wearing pants and shirts cannot participate in the ritual. They should wear clothing as per the Vaidic tradition.

The volunteers will provide guidance and facilities for change of clothes. They will also provide maps of the Yagnas Kunda allotted for each registered participant. If the participant faces any difficulty, the volunteers present will also guide them to the allocated Yagnya Kund, he added.

China Jeeyar Swamy said devotees can perform Gau Puja (worship of cows) at the Isti Sala's located in the North and another in the Southern tips of the Yagna Vatika. The Ritviks at the Yagnas Sala will perform and facilities will be arranged for the same.

Further, explaining to the devotees, Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami said devotees can participate in the Vaibhavesti and Paramesti rituals. The first ritual is performed seeking relief from the ailments believed to have been befallen due to one's Karma. The second is meant, "though people may have money, knowledge, power, they still face hurdles as they fail to disregard the wellbeing of their ancestors. By paying due respects to them, it is believed to bring good tidings to the household who performs the ritual, he said.