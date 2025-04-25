  • Menu
Public Gardens walkers stage dharna for basic facilities

Hyderabad: Walkers of the Public Gardens staged a dharna on Thursday, demanding the State government to provide basic amenities in the garden.

Approximately 300 morning walkers visit the 150-year-old garden daily, yet it lacks basic amenities. There are no proper seating arrangements, inadequate washroom facilities, and unlike other parks, this public garden does not have an open gym—despite the proposal for one being stuck on paper for a long time. Walkers highlighted that the majority of them are senior citizens who face daily hardships due to the lack of proper facilities in the garden.

While they visit the park to maintain their health, the absence of basic amenities makes it difficult. They urged the State government to provide essential infrastructure—similar to what is available in other parks across Hyderabad—to ensure a dignified and comfortable experience for all.

