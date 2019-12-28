Puli Jagan checks quality of works at Premnagar in Amberpet division

Amberpet: Amberpet division corporator Puli Jagan inspected the ongoing works to lay new drainage pipelines replacing the old damaged pipelines at Premnagar in Amberpet division on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Puli Jagan said that residents of several basthis in Premnagar area were facing severe inconvenience due to old drainage pipelines. To address the issue, new pipelines were being laid replacing the old ones, he said. During his visit to the colony, he enquired locals on issues being faced by them.

He urged locals to contact him in case of any civic issue. Colony residents Jai Singh, G Mallesh, Kiran, Prakash, TRS leaders S Srinivas, Srinivas Gupta, Vanjari Nagraj, D Srinivas, Raju and others were present.