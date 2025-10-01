Pvt colleges on brink of staging bandh over pending fee reimbursement dues

Hyderabad: Private higher education institutions across Telangana are once again on the verge of a statewide bandh, following the government’s failure to release Rs 600 crore in fee reimbursement dues promised before Dussehra. The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) has called for an emergency meeting at 11 AM on Wednesday to decide the future course of action.

FATHI leaders said that, despite public assurances from the Deputy Chief Minister that Rs 600 crore would be released before the festival, college managements have now been told the funds will not come for another two to three months. This alarming delay has sent shockwaves through private colleges, many of which are on the verge of collapse due to extreme financial stress.

The association repeatedly stresses that the total backlog owed to private colleges is now an overwhelming Rs 10,000 crore, as institutions have endured over four years without meaningful payments. With the government not even fulfilling the promised Rs 600 crore—despite colleges agreeing to a partial release—tensions are reaching a breaking point.

Faculty salaries, operational budgets, and student services are now in immediate jeopardy, with numerous colleges unable to meet even basic obligations. This instability is fueling intense unrest among all stakeholders, sparking urgent calls for decisive protest action.

FATHI stated that an official announcement regarding the bandh will be made after tomorrow’s meeting. College managements have indicated that they are prepared to go on strike if the government does not respond immediately.

“The situation is untenable. Institutions are collapsing under financial pressure, and the government’s failure to honor its commitment is deeply disappointing,” said a senior representative from FATHI.

If the bandh is confirmed, it could disrupt academic schedules across hundreds of colleges, affecting thousands of students and staff. Meanwhile, the students and teachers’ union is urging the government to act swiftly to prevent further escalation and ensure the continuity of higher education services in the state.