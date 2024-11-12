Rachakonda CP inspects arrangements for national meet of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu on Monday supervised the arrangements for the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s national convention scheduled from November 15 to 17, which will be held at Wadi-e-Huda on Pahadi Shareef Road in Hyderabad, with an estimated participation of 12,000 to 15,000 delegates from across India.

The Commissioner gave many instructions to the local authorities regarding the arrangement and also ordered to set up a command control to monitor the CCTV cameras installed here. Maheshwaram Zone DCP Sunitha and other officers accompanied him.

Similarly, arrangements should be made on the Srisailam highway without such traffic disruption, he said. Members of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Organisation have been invited for these meetings. During the inspection, many instructions were given to the officers and staff on this occasion.

The officials were directed to ensure that the programme is conducted smoothly and that no untoward incident takes place.