RaGa promised free buses for women, Revanth delivered: T Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: While emphasising that the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi’s promise has brought TGSRTC back to life, PCC working president T Jagga Reddy described the Mahalakshmi scheme as a promise of Rahul Gandhi which was delivered by CM Revanth Reddy.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, the former Sangareddy MLA wondered as to why KCR, who was questioning the government on various issues remained silent during the past 16 months, being confining to his farm house. He asked why KCR failed to visit the people, if they were suffering under the Congress government. Jagga Reddy refuted BRS allegations on crop loan waiver and dared KCR for an open debate. He questioned why he remained absent from the Assembly during key discussions.

“I challenge you to open debate on the loan waiver, fix the time and let us know in which village this scheme is pending? Our government waived off `22,000 crore of loans in a year, way higher than what KCR did during his eleven years of government. His govt waived off only `20,000 crore during his tenure. It is for people to choose between Revanth Reddy and KCR. People are lauding the fine rice scheme initiated by CM and Uttam. Who is the greater CM, it is time to ponder,” the PCC working president told the farmers.

He found fault with the way BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the ‘women’s fight’ in TGSRTC buses. He asked whether it was wrong on the part of the government to provide free service to women. “Those who cannot find a seat may curse, but the women who are sitting on seats will appreciate it, right,” he said, adding that while KCR has pushed the RTC into losses, the Congress government’s decision has given a new lease of life to the Corporation. “The credit for giving life to RTC goes to Rahul Gandhi, as he promised it, while CM Revanth Reddy and Minister Ponnam implemented the scheme,” he affirmed.

The PCC working president felt that the way KCR was criticising means he was pained at the success of the Congress’ scheme. Since this success was detrimental to the BRS, KCR was objecting to the scheme and describing it as a wasteful expenditure. Addressing the women, the Congress leader asked whether they wished to continue this scheme or not, as KCR does not want it to continue. “Women farmers from Sangareddy are coming to Gudimalkapur market. Is it wrong if crores of women get benefitted? KCR should come with some clarity on the issue, if you want this scheme to be scrapped,” Jagga Reddy added.