Rahmath Baig is MIM's MLC candidate

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party on Tuesday announced Mirza Rahmath Baig as its candidate for the forthcoming Member of Legislative Council elections.

Mirza Rahmath Baig, who once worked as a driver and PA of party's general secretary and MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri from 2004-2009, will be contesting in the MLC elections.

While making the announcement on Twitter, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, "Happy to announce that Mirza Rahmath Baig will be AIMIM MLC candidate. I'd also like to thank outgoing MLC Syed Amin-ul-Hasan Jafri for his valuable services to AIMIM. Inshallah, we'll continue to benefit from his experience and wisdom in future too," said the tweet.

Rahmath Baig began his political career as primary president from Ibrahim Bagh, located near

Golconda.

After Charminar constituency was split into multiple assembly segments, Rahmath completely focused on Rajendranagar constituency, which was earlier a part of Charminar.

He has been associated with the Majlis for long and contested in the past from the Rajendranagar Assembly Constituency. He stood third with over 46,000 votes.

The biennial election for Hyderabad local bodies constituency along with the Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad Teachers constituency is scheduled to be held on March 13.