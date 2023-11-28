Rahul Gandhi makes 3 big promises to GHMC workers

AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi has interacted with Gig workers, GHMC workers and Auto drivers here today.

During an interaction with Gig workers, GHMC workers and Auto drivers at Gachibowli Rahul Gandhi have promised.

The promises Rahul Gandhi made are 1) Insurance and welfare board for Gig workers.

2. Regularisation and timely increments of salary for GHMC sanitation workers.

3. Rs.12000, Welfare board, single permit and 50% off on pending challans for Auto drivers.





राजस्थान में हमने गिग वर्कर्स की एक कैटेगरी बनाई है। उसमें जब भी कोई आर्डर आता है, उसका कुछ पैसा कंपनी की ओर से आपकी सोशल सिक्योरिटी जैसे- इंश्योरेंस, पेंशन में चला जाता है।



उसी तरह तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस सरकार बनने के बाद आपकी बातचीत यहां के मुख्यमंत्री और कैबिनेट के साथ कराएंगे… pic.twitter.com/eYRJ36G23R — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2023

'हम सुबह 03:30 बजे उठते हैं और काम करने के लिए 6 किमी. दूर जाते हैं।'



12 घंटे काम करते हैं, साफ़-सफाई के काम में कई बार तबीयत भी बिगड़ जाती है लेकिन आज तक हमें परमानेंट नहीं किया गया।



तेलंगाना में @RahulGandhi जी से बातचीत के दौरान एक महिला सफाईकर्मी ने अपनी समस्या बताई।… pic.twitter.com/OzBQz33yzP — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2023















