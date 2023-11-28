  • Menu
Rahul Gandhi makes 3 big promises to GHMC workers

Rahul Gandhi makes 3 big promises to GHMC workers
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi has interacted with Gig workers, GHMC workers and Auto drivers here today.

During an interaction with Gig workers, GHMC workers and Auto drivers at Gachibowli Rahul Gandhi have promised.

The promises Rahul Gandhi made are 1) Insurance and welfare board for Gig workers.

2. Regularisation and timely increments of salary for GHMC sanitation workers.

3. Rs.12000, Welfare board, single permit and 50% off on pending challans for Auto drivers.






