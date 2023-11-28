Live
- Clashes between IDF, Hezbollah in Lebanon
- Australia's gender pay gap falls to new low
- Govt to launch first ever auction of critical mineral blocks for mining on Nov 29
- Indian junior women's hockey gears up to face Canada in their World Cup 2023 opener
- Rahul Gandhi to visit Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore from Dec 8 to 15
- Bharat Jodo Yatra redefined Indian politics: Rahul Gandhi
- Japan top court sets rules on preservation of trial records
- Will win with people's votes not by money, says Malkajgiri BJP candidate N Ramachandra Rao
- Independent directors of Raymond should undertake probe into allegations of assault, CEO excesses: Advisory firm
- Delhi court issues notice to ED on Sanjay Singh’s bail plea in Excise policy case
Rahul Gandhi makes 3 big promises to GHMC workers
AICC senior leader Rahul Gandhi has interacted with Gig workers, GHMC workers and Auto drivers here today.
During an interaction with Gig workers, GHMC workers and Auto drivers at Gachibowli Rahul Gandhi have promised.
The promises Rahul Gandhi made are 1) Insurance and welfare board for Gig workers.
2. Regularisation and timely increments of salary for GHMC sanitation workers.
3. Rs.12000, Welfare board, single permit and 50% off on pending challans for Auto drivers.
