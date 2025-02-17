Rahul is a brahmin: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Accusing Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay of indulging in “desperate diversionary tactics”, TPCC working president Jagga Reddy asserted that Bandi Sanjay, who frequently speaks about Hinduism and its practices, should be aware that Rahul Gandhi is a Hindu Brahmin.

Reddy emphasised that Rahul Gandhi comes from a strong political lineage tracing back to Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru, both of whom were Brahmins and wore the sacred ‘Janevu.’

He noted that Nehru’s daughter, Indira Priyadarshini, became Indira Gandhi after marrying Feroze Gandhi. Feroze was a close associate of Mahatma Gandhi, and due to his dedication and active role in the freedom struggle, he took on the Gandhi name.

Their sons, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi, also followed the tradition of wearing ‘Janevu.’

Reddy stated that this clarification should put an end to the controversy regarding Rahul Gandhi’s caste. He reiterated that Rahul Gandhi and his family have never used caste or religion for political gain. Instead, they have always focused on the development of the country and the welfare of its people.

Responding to Bandi Sanjay’s comments on Sonia Gandhi’s religion, Reddy pointed out that, according to Hindu traditions, a woman is identified by the religion of her husband.

Since Rajiv Gandhi was a Hindu Brahmin, Sonia Gandhi is also considered Hindu. He criticised Bandi Sanjay for making uncharitable remarks against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, who, he claimed, have sacrificed the position of Prime Minister and instead supported leaders like PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh for the betterment of the country.

He further accused the Union Ministers of making false allegations while Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had merely pointed out specific facts regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s caste.

He claimed that while Sonia and Rahul Gandhi refused to assume the role of Prime Minister, preferring to empower other leaders, Modi ensured that LK Advani, who had undertaken the Rath Yatra, was sidelined from becoming Prime Minister, thus securing the position for himself.

Reddy asserted that, for the Gandhi family, power has never been the priority—their focus has always been on national development and service.